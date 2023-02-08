Market Analysts see Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GROV] closed the trading session at $0.50 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.461, while the highest price level was $0.88. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Grove Announces Refinancing of Existing Debt, Extending Maturity with Principal Payments Beginning in 2025.

$72 million deal creates additional liquidity for Grove over the next 2+ years.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp™, today announced that it has entered into a new Loan and Security Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) providing for a four-year $72.0 million term loan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.56 percent and weekly performance of 9.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, GROV reached to a volume of 16910159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROV shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

GROV stock trade performance evaluation

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, GROV shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4721, while it was recorded at 0.4814 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0987 for the last 200 days.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 25.90% of GROV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROV stocks are: SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP with ownership of 9,294,924, which is approximately -3.566% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 4,680,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 million in GROV stocks shares; and GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.66 million in GROV stock with ownership of nearly 13219.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GROV] by around 8,594,441 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,010,250 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 9,384,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,988,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,623 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,003 shares during the same period.