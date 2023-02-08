Market Analysts see Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] gained 4.46% or 0.83 points to close at $19.46 with a heavy trading volume of 5746426 shares. The company report on January 8, 2023 that Cenovus Energy provides update on Downstream operations.

The Lloydminster Refinery has continued to run well through December and into January. However, the company’s refineries in the U.S. and the Lloydminster Upgrader experienced various degrees of unplanned operational issues, weather-related impacts and third-party pipeline outages. As a result, downstream throughput was significantly reduced in December. Cenovus now expects Q4 2022 downstream throughput in the ranges set out below.

It opened the trading session at $18.79, the shares rose to $19.50 and dropped to $18.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVE points out that the company has recorded 14.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 5746426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $25.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CVE stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to 75.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $18,588 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 130,442,291, which is approximately 6.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 90,142,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.59 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -25.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 105,348,961 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 137,233,061 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 712,606,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 955,188,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,415,297 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 45,031,820 shares during the same period.