Market Analysts see Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] slipped around -1.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.39 at the close of the session, down -3.81%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Carrier Reports Strong 2022 Results and Announces 2023 Outlook.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights.

Sales of $5.1 billion, down 1% compared to 2021 including 5% organic growth.

Carrier Global Corporation stock is now 7.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $44.66 and lowest of $43.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.48, which means current price is +7.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 8097250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $47.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.49, while it was recorded at 46.14 for the last single week of trading, and 40.05 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $31,824 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,755,404, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 82,377,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.34 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 27,724,432 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 32,307,830 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 656,886,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,918,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,502,795 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,372,495 shares during the same period.