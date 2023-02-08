Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] is 36.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] gained 10.36% or 2.43 points to close at $25.89 with a heavy trading volume of 9410681 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Lithium Americas Receives Favorable Ruling on Record of Decision for Thacker Pass.

The favorable ruling by the Federal Court confirms the permitting process for Thacker Pass was conducted thoroughly and responsibly, and results in there being no impediment to commencing construction. The Federal Court ordered the BLM to consider one issue under the mining law relating to the area designated for waste storage and tailings and did not impose any restrictions expected to impact the construction timeline.

It opened the trading session at $26.21, the shares rose to $26.85 and dropped to $25.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAC points out that the company has recorded -8.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 9410681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $36.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 36.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.97, while it was recorded at 24.67 for the last single week of trading, and 24.51 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 52.10 and a Current Ratio set at 52.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $762 million, or 24.10% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 4,031,810, which is approximately -36.46% of the company’s market cap and around 16.38% of the total institutional ownership; HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., holding 3,263,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.5 million in LAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.86 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 2.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 3,822,086 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,954,674 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 20,650,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,426,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,913,691 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 825,476 shares during the same period.