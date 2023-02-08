Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is 19.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] closed the trading session at $1.86 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.77, while the highest price level was $1.89. The company report on February 3, 2023 that INOVIO Reports Inducement Grants Under Inducement Plan.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it has made an equity grant to a newly hired employee under its 2022 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

On February 2nd, 2023 (the “Grant Date”), the Compensation Committee of INOVIO’s Board of Directors approved the award of options to purchase an aggregate of 15,625 shares of common stock to a newly hired employee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.23 percent and weekly performance of 12.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, INO reached to a volume of 5708845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7364, while it was recorded at 1.8140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9864 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $216 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 26,025,967, which is approximately -19.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,544,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.07 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.61 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 15.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 16,870,538 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 12,588,558 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 86,617,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,076,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,191,266 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 532,589 shares during the same period.