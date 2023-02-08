Incyte Corporation [INCY] Stock trading around $80.96 per share: What’s Next?

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] loss -4.03% on the last trading session, reaching $80.96 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Incyte Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results, Provides 2023 Financial Guidance and Updates on Key Clinical Programs.

– Total FY’22 net product revenues grew 18% to $2.75 billion; total FY’22 revenues of $3.4 billion (+14% Y/Y).

– Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) net revenues of $647 million (+9% Y/Y) in Q4’22 and $2.41 billion (+13%) in FY’22; Jakafi net revenues guidance range of $2.53 – $2.63 billion for FY 2023.

Incyte Corporation represents 222.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.20 billion with the latest information. INCY stock price has been found in the range of $79.08 to $83.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, INCY reached a trading volume of 4166490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Incyte Corporation [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $88.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $78, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on INCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for INCY stock

Incyte Corporation [INCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, INCY shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.83, while it was recorded at 83.80 for the last single week of trading, and 75.94 for the last 200 days.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Incyte Corporation [INCY]

There are presently around $17,252 million, or 98.50% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 36,154,574, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,228,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in INCY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.6 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly -1.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Incyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 14,182,808 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 12,544,466 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 186,367,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,094,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,342 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,462,725 shares during the same period.