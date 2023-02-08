Holley Inc. [HLLY] Stock trading around $2.36 per share: What’s Next?

Holley Inc. [NYSE: HLLY] loss -30.99% or -1.06 points to close at $2.36 with a heavy trading volume of 5562354 shares. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Holley Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Tom Tomlinson retires as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Director Michelle Gloeckler named Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

It opened the trading session at $2.65, the shares rose to $2.77 and dropped to $2.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLLY points out that the company has recorded -62.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 731.84K shares, HLLY reached to a volume of 5562354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Holley Inc. [HLLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLLY shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Holley Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Holley Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HLLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holley Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for HLLY stock

Holley Inc. [HLLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.70. With this latest performance, HLLY shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Holley Inc. [HLLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Holley Inc. [HLLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Holley Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Holley Inc. [HLLY]

There are presently around $115 million, or 90.20% of HLLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLLY stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,322,712, which is approximately 111.269% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 8,879,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.95 million in HLLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $10.25 million in HLLY stock with ownership of nearly 25.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Holley Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Holley Inc. [NYSE:HLLY] by around 12,448,174 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 13,870,363 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,563,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,881,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLLY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 967,449 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 8,362,979 shares during the same period.