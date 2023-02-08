Guggenheim lifts Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 4.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.76. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Teladoc Health to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call DetailsThe conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and using the access code # 033061; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4086570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teladoc Health Inc. stands at 6.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.60%.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $5.43 billion, with 161.73 million shares outstanding and 160.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 4086570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $31.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.03. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 42.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.69, while it was recorded at 31.49 for the last single week of trading, and 31.58 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $4,263 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,928,440, which is approximately -9.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,639,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.18 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $370.16 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 6.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 10,210,114 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 14,115,177 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 109,908,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,233,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 970,972 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,306,320 shares during the same period.