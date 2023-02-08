Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] – find out why.

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] jumped around 1.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $119.69 at the close of the session, up 1.13%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock is now 39.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABNB Stock saw the intraday high of $120.21 and lowest of $115.1379 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 191.73, which means current price is +41.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4393812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $124.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $110 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.36 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.37, while it was recorded at 117.85 for the last single week of trading, and 108.81 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 20.10%.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $30,184 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,260,539, which is approximately 10.212% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,929,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.19 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

436 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 25,281,145 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 30,006,988 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 196,894,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,182,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,013,087 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,662,343 shares during the same period.