Goldman lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] gained 1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $71.26 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that MetLife Investment Management to Acquire Alternative Investment Firm Raven Capital Management.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Raven Capital Management, a privately-owned alternative investment firm. As of December 31, 2022, Raven’s assets under management totaled $2.1 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Raven invests across the private credit spectrum, with a specialization in primary origination, underwriting, execution and management of middle market direct asset-based investments. It is expected that the acquisition of Raven will significantly advance MIM’s ability to grow its higher yielding private credit offerings as well as its overall origination in the asset classes and sectors in which Raven specializes.

MetLife Inc. represents 795.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.85 billion with the latest information. MET stock price has been found in the range of $69.48 to $71.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4111248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $83.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.10.

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.57, while it was recorded at 70.71 for the last single week of trading, and 67.51 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 6.09%.

There are presently around $40,688 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.97 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 577 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,930,902 shares. Additionally, 568 investors decreased positions by around 35,075,313 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 505,979,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,985,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,973,393 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,707,408 shares during the same period.