Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is 3.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.27%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Genworth Financial Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Income of $175 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $167 Million;2022 Full Year Net Income of $609 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $633 Million.

Enact segment fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $120 million, with 10 percent annual growth in primary insurance in-force.

Over the last 12 months, GNW stock rose by 37.97%. The one-year Genworth Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.0. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.69 billion, with 504.00 million shares outstanding and 489.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, GNW stock reached a trading volume of 4219900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.39.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,061 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,562,534, which is approximately -0.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,630,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.09 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $109.84 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 19.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 26,370,074 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 21,251,389 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 330,626,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,247,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,685,089 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,494,029 shares during the same period.