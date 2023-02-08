Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] is 1.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] gained 2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $21.84 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Gen Z and Millennials Accept Online Creeping and Stalking as Part of Dating Culture.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Alarmingly, more than one third of younger generations say they don’t care if a current or former romantic partner stalks them online, as long as it’s not in person.

A new survey conducted online in the US by The Harris Poll on behalf of Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), reveals Gen Z (ages 18-25) and Millennials (ages 26-42) have concerningly relaxed attitudes about online stalking. Over one-third of Gen Z (34%) and Millennials (35%) say they don’t care if they are being stalked online by a current/former partner, as long as they are not being stalked in-person. This is more than three times higher than what older adults (age 58+) (10%) reported.

Gen Digital Inc. represents 665.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.09 billion with the latest information. GEN stock price has been found in the range of $21.21 to $21.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 5433307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GEN stock

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.29, while it was recorded at 22.27 for the last single week of trading, and 22.88 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

There are presently around $11,637 million, or 85.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,668,428, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,181,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in GEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $568.43 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 9.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gen Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 53,588,005 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 63,173,013 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 416,046,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,807,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,400,871 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 8,288,572 shares during the same period.