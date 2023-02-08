For Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], Analyst sees a drop to $29. What next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] closed the trading session at $35.42 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.06, while the highest price level was $35.52. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Media Advisory: Lincoln Financial Hosts Pep Rally to Celebrate Eagles Heading to the Big Game.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) will host a pep rally on February 8, 2023, for employees in its Radnor headquarters to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles heading to the big game. Special guests will include the Eagles Pep Band, cheerleaders and a surprise Eagles alumni player, as well as Lincoln Financial executives. The event will feature giveaways and raffles, with all proceeds going toward the Eagles Autism Foundation. Since the 2003 season, Lincoln Financial has proudly been the sponsor of Lincoln Financial Field – home of the Conference Champion Eagles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.30 percent and weekly performance of -0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, LNC reached to a volume of 3928297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $33.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $46, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.96.

LNC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.92, while it was recorded at 35.16 for the last single week of trading, and 45.10 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 5.30%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,730 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,226,278, which is approximately -0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,656,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.12 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $334.5 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 20.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 13,966,938 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 10,799,504 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 108,787,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,553,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,847,469 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,073,132 shares during the same period.