For Frontline Ltd. [FRO], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on February 7, 2023 that FRO – Emergency Arbitration claims initiated by Euronav fully dismissed.

Regulated information. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Frontline plc (“Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO), formerly Frontline Ltd., announces that the Emergency Arbitration claims filed by Euronav have been fully dismissed by the Emergency Arbitrator.

A sum of 4060512 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.01M shares. Frontline Ltd. shares reached a high of $15.715 and dropped to a low of $14.95 until finishing in the latest session at $15.45.

The one-year FRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.02. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $18.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.71. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 38.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,265 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,927,003, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,137,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.82 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.89 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 31,004,818 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 3,574,660 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 47,268,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,848,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,811,292 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 572,830 shares during the same period.