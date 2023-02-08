First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $24.74 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.74. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Mindgruve Awarded Highest Honor at the 2023 AVA Digital Awards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4553921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Horizon Corporation stands at 0.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.45%.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $13.30 billion, with 535.99 million shares outstanding and 529.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 4553921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.58, while it was recorded at 24.72 for the last single week of trading, and 23.32 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $10,180 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,864,294, which is approximately -0.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,975,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $459.04 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 7.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 32,628,890 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 47,276,541 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 331,590,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,495,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,620,294 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,798,664 shares during the same period.