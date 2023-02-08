Euronav NV [EURN] Stock trading around $16.23 per share: What’s Next?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] plunged by -$0.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.68 during the day while it closed the day at $16.23. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Senior Executives of LNG, LPG, Dry Bulk, Containers, Crude & Product Tanker Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 116 Pall Mall, London, UK.

This event aims to provide investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets and in addition, cover topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors.

Euronav NV stock has also gained 3.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EURN stock has declined by -15.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.50% and lost -4.75% year-on date.

The market cap for EURN stock reached $3.27 billion, with 201.78 million shares outstanding and 87.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, EURN reached a trading volume of 4660630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $20.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on EURN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

Euronav NV [EURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, EURN shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 16.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronav NV [EURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Euronav NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.74.

Return on Total Capital for EURN is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronav NV [EURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.06. Additionally, EURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

There are presently around $813 million, or 29.35% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,658,927, which is approximately 1.748% of the company’s market cap and around 63.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,451,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.48 million in EURN stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $80.24 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly 299.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 20,241,250 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 8,022,168 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,802,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,065,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,985,082 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,707,940 shares during the same period.