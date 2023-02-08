E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Is Currently -5.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.01%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited signs property cleaning contract with well-known property company and wins several electrical repair projects with a total amount of over RMB 21 million.

E-Home Home Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, today announced that it has signed contracts with Vanke Group companies for greening maintenance and community cleaning care for various projects including “Fuzhou Rongxin First City”, “Fuzhou Vanke Plaza”, “Fuzhou Dengjunyuan” and other projects, with a total amount of more than RMB 15 million for greening maintenance and community cleaning care. The Company also won several electrical repair and maintenance service projects for the Regional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Yili Engineering, with a combined amount of more than RMB 6 million. The combined amount of the above two projects exceeded RMB 21 million.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “e-home has a professional service team. Through years of accumulation, the company has formed distinctive features and significant advantages in personnel, mechanical equipment, technology and management experience. The cooperation with Vanke’s project is a reflection of the company’s comprehensive strength and a full trust and affirmation of the company’s professional ability, service level and corporate strength, which greatly enhances the company’s brand image and adds new momentum for further market expansion.

Over the last 12 months, EJH stock dropped by -97.62%.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.24 million, with 239.94 million shares outstanding and 238.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, EJH stock reached a trading volume of 6202328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

EJH Stock Performance Analysis:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.01. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -22.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5006, while it was recorded at 0.3955 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7845 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 58,477, which is approximately 39.86% of the company’s market cap and around 19.56% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 7,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly 70.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 26,870 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 31,225 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,561 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,225 shares during the same period.