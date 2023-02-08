DoorDash Inc. [DASH] moved up 0.57: Why It’s Important

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $60.39 during the day while it closed the day at $60.02. The company report on February 1, 2023 that DoorDash and Chegg Partner to Give College Students More Fuel for School.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

US Chegg Study Pack subscribers will now get a free DashPass Student membership which gives students more savings and convenience from their favorite merchants.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced a new partnership to offer US Chegg Study Pack subscribers a free DashPass Student membership, including all the perks and benefits that come with it. Starting today, Chegg subscribers can activate their DashPass Student membership and gain access to convenient, affordable on-demand delivery of everything they need from thousands of eligible restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, and other local and national retailers to fuel their study sessions.

DoorDash Inc. stock has also gained 3.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DASH stock has inclined by 16.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.55% and gained 22.94% year-on date.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $25.18 billion, with 384.76 million shares outstanding and 357.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 3797991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $71.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $227 to $40, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on DASH stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 72.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 25.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.30, while it was recorded at 60.29 for the last single week of trading, and 61.60 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,928 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,702,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in DASH stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $1.52 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly -21.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 30,791,576 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 34,879,443 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 216,369,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,041,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,403,479 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,673,125 shares during the same period.