Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Revenue clocked in at $16.14 billion, up 0.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $61.60 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Dominion Energy Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Non-Profits.

Environmental grants awarded to 97 organizations across 8 states.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock is now 0.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. D Stock saw the intraday high of $61.82 and lowest of $60.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.78, which means current price is +4.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, D reached a trading volume of 4440641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $68.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $69, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on D stock. On November 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for D shares from 94 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.13, while it was recorded at 61.74 for the last single week of trading, and 72.91 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 4.47%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $36,310 million, or 72.40% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,953,046, which is approximately 3.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,954,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.05 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 3.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 39,011,437 shares. Additionally, 705 investors decreased positions by around 29,574,022 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 520,861,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,446,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,416,400 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 3,231,725 shares during the same period.