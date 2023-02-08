Deutsche Bank slashes price target on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] – find out why.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] surged by $5.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $77.79 during the day while it closed the day at $77.79. The company report on February 7, 2023 that DuPont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend Increase of 9 Percent.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock has also gained 5.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DD stock has inclined by 25.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.11% and gained 13.35% year-on date.

The market cap for DD stock reached $39.47 billion, with 499.40 million shares outstanding and 496.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 7840119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $80.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DD stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 92 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 69.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.39, while it was recorded at 74.36 for the last single week of trading, and 62.73 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,105 million, or 75.00% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,974,845, which is approximately -0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,622,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.89 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 6.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

497 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 21,584,359 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 23,125,658 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 316,581,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,291,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,639 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,568,844 shares during the same period.