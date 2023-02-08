Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] is 5.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] loss -3.22% or -0.01 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4354244 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Cryptyde, Inc. Projects FY 2023 Revenue of $60 Million.

“We are very excited about the potential for growth in the coming year,” said CEO Brian McFadden. “Our focus on identifying revenue-producing opportunities is beginning to show results and we believe that by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will be well-positioned for success in 2023 and beyond.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.2083, the shares rose to $0.21 and dropped to $0.1979, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TYDE points out that the company has recorded -81.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, TYDE reached to a volume of 4354244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for TYDE stock

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, TYDE shares dropped by -37.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2629, while it was recorded at 0.2078 for the last single week of trading.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.60% of TYDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,170,854, which is approximately -1.892% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 390,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in TYDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $69000.0 in TYDE stock with ownership of nearly -61.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 625,449 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,301,395 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 54,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,981,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 597,671 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,421 shares during the same period.