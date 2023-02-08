Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Is Currently -0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] traded at a low on 02/07/23, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.45. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Coupang Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Total net revenues of $5.1 billion, up 27% year over year on an FX-neutral basisNet income of $91 million, representing record net profitAdjusted EBITDA of $195 million, an improvement of $129 million quarter over quarter.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5955830 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupang Inc. stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.44%.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $31.59 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 5955830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.40, while CLSA analysts kept a Sell rating on CPNG stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPNG shares from 15 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $20,992 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 134,033,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.89 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 61,814,496 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 48,394,166 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 1,165,920,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,276,129,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,412,007 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,760,826 shares during the same period.