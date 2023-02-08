Corning Incorporated [GLW] Revenue clocked in at $14.19 billion, up 10.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.68%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Corning Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

The company grew 2022 sales and EPS, building on a strong 2021 and demonstrating strategic resilience in a challenging external environment; Optical Communications and Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses delivered double-digit year-over-year sales growth, and Display Technologies maintained stable pricing; For first-quarter 2023, management expects sales to be impacted by pandemic-related disruptions in China, with core sales in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion and core EPS in the range of $0.35 to $0.42; Pricing and productivity improvement actions taken in Q4 2022 are expected to deliver profitability and cash flow benefits starting in Q1 2023.

Over the last 12 months, GLW stock dropped by -16.59%. The one-year Corning Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.08. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.41 billion, with 843.00 million shares outstanding and 763.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, GLW stock reached a trading volume of 5691660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $37.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on GLW stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 46 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 52.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, GLW shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.22, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 33.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corning Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.28 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GLW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 9.90%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,315 million, or 70.00% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,986,278, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,945,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.21 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly 3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 511 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 34,676,766 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 40,683,221 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 501,935,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,295,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,644,353 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,353 shares during the same period.