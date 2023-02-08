Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is -6.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] traded at a low on 02/07/23, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $73.45. The company report on February 3, 2023 that American Dental Association Foundation Kicks Off the 21st Year of Give Kids A Smile® With Exclusive National Sponsors, Henry Schein and Colgate-Palmolive.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

To Date, More Than Seven Million Underserved Children Have Received Free Oral Health Education and Services, and $20 Million in Oral Care Products Have Been Donated by Supplier Partners.

The American Dental Association Foundation announces the 21st year of its Give Kids A Smile (GKAS) program, which officially launches today at this year’s national kick-off event in St. Louis, MO where the program first began. Since its national launch in 2003, GKAS volunteers have provided free oral health education and services to more than seven million underserved children in the U.S. To learn more about the program’s impact on helping improve oral health and total health over the years, click here to watch last year’s 20th anniversary video.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3689794 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for CL stock reached $60.88 billion, with 835.70 million shares outstanding and 834.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 3689794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CL stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 71 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 88.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.13, while it was recorded at 74.06 for the last single week of trading, and 76.88 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.02%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $47,918 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,638,269, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,911,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.6 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

694 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 55,252,213 shares. Additionally, 705 investors decreased positions by around 56,265,609 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 540,872,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 652,390,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,537,040 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,507,595 shares during the same period.