CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] gained 1.72% or 0.06 points to close at $3.54 with a heavy trading volume of 4337619 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that CleanSpark Releases January 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company mines a record 697 bitcoins for the month, up 50% from prior month and 129% from same prior year period; Company’s bitcoin holdings grow 32%.

It opened the trading session at $3.50, the shares rose to $3.56 and dropped to $3.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLSK points out that the company has recorded -28.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -103.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 4337619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CLSK stock

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.67. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 68.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.12 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.60 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.41.

CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

There are presently around $59 million, or 30.50% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,919,134, which is approximately 8.362% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,306,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.16 million in CLSK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.43 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 4,628,955 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,201,375 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,812,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,642,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,143 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,037 shares during the same period.