Citigroup lifts Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.21 at the close of the session, up 21.00%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that LIZHI Drives Business Growth With AI-Powered Voice Technology and Explores AIGC Innovation.

Incorporating AI and voice technology into the Company’s platforms also supports the continued innovation of LIZHI’s audio products and improvements to the user experience. At the same time, LIZHI will continue to conduct in-depth research on AI-generated content (AIGC) and language processing technologies (such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT) in order to explore the application and expansion of these groundbreaking technologies in LIZHI products.

Lizhi Inc. stock is now 92.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LIZI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.34 and lowest of $1.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.34, which means current price is +131.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 388.86K shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 7852925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has LIZI stock performed recently?

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.47. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8525, while it was recorded at 1.0860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9331 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.90% of LIZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIZI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 165,700, which is approximately -0.778% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 101,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in LIZI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $46000.0 in LIZI stock with ownership of nearly -47.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lizhi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 74,831 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 189,914 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 210,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,760 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 121,789 shares during the same period.