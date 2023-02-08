CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Revenue clocked in at $15.22 billion, up 30.37% YTD: What’s Next?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] traded at a low on 02/07/23, posting a -1.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.28. The company report on January 25, 2023 that CEMEX Contributes to Circular Economy With Launch of Its Regenera Waste Management Business.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today the launch of Regenera, a business that provides circularity solutions, including reception, management, recycling, and coprocessing of waste. Regenera leverages CEMEX’s global footprint and the ability of its production processes to use non-recyclable refuse and industrial byproducts as more sustainable substitutes for fossil fuels and natural raw materials.

Regenera aims to serve a diverse client base which includes industrial, manufacturing, and waste collection companies, NGOs, and governments. Regenera provides sustainable solutions for three major waste streams: municipal and industrial, construction, demolition, and excavation (CDEW), and industrial byproducts. Regenera is present in CEMEX’s four regions: Mexico, the US, Europe the Middle East and Asia, and South-Central America and the Caribbean.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6058055 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at 3.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for CX stock reached $8.11 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 461.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 6058055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

There are presently around $2,120 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 80,540,801, which is approximately -2.257% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 74,856,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.24 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $186.2 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 3.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 17,573,460 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 48,978,434 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 334,943,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,495,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,954,553 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 25,983,136 shares during the same period.