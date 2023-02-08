Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $48

Celyad Oncology SA [NASDAQ: CYAD] price surged by 32.76 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Celyad Oncology Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Update and 2023 Outlook.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Celyad Oncology has implemented a strategic shift from an organization focused on clinical development to one fully harnessing the true potential of its proprietary technology platforms and intellectual property.

The company is now prioritizing internal discovery endeavors to tackle the major current limitations of CAR T-cell therapies.

A sum of 14354264 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Celyad Oncology SA shares reached a high of $1.85 and dropped to a low of $1.3625 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

The average equity rating for CYAD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Celyad Oncology SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2018, representing the official price target for Celyad Oncology SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celyad Oncology SA is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11.

CYAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, CYAD shares gained by 153.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0793, while it was recorded at 1.2860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5508 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celyad Oncology SA Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CYAD is now -76.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.32. Additionally, CYAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] managed to generate an average of -$257,398 per employee.

Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Celyad Oncology SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Celyad Oncology SA [NASDAQ:CYAD] by around 32,914 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 36,126 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,504,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,573,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYAD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,256 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,126 shares during the same period.