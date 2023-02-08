Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on SNDL Inc. [SNDL] – find out why.

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that SNDL Expands Retail Network via Conclusion of Superette Group’s CCAA Proceedings.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”) announced today that, in the context of the Superette Group’s (as defined below) proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”), it has successfully closed the Transaction (as defined below) contemplated by the agreement of purchase and sale dated August 29, 2022 (as amended and restated on December 12, 2022) (the “APS”) and the approval and vesting order issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) on December 20, 2022.

“We are pleased with the conclusion of the CCAA proceedings and are excited by the opportunity to bring stability to the Superette Group’s business. As industry challenges persist, we see strategic opportunities to grow our retail banners through M&A activity where appropriate within our cannabis retail portfolio,” said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL. “Superette has received global recognition with its creative approach to retail and experiential and community-based marketing initiatives. The SNDL team is delighted to welcome the Superette brand to further enhance our cannabis retail operations and offerings while increasing our exposure in the Ontario market.”.

SNDL Inc. stock is now 8.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.28 and lowest of $2.185 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.91, which means current price is +10.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 3956092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SNDL Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $45 million, or 8.10% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,523,678, which is approximately -80.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,714,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.13 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.69 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 57.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 2,491,992 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 54,809,814 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 37,571,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,730,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 991,722 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 714,885 shares during the same period.