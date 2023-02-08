BTIG Research lifts Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ: VCNX] price surged by 8.47 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Vaccinex Announces First Patient Dosed with Anti-CCR8 Antibody Licensed to Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology initiates clinical trial with antibody discovered using Vaccinex’s ActivMAb® Antibody Discovery Platform.

A sum of 22938086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 57.22K shares. Vaccinex Inc. shares reached a high of $0.824 and dropped to a low of $0.62 until finishing in the latest session at $0.64.

The average equity rating for VCNX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vaccinex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Vaccinex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaccinex Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 546.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

VCNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, VCNX shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6272, while it was recorded at 0.6001 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8492 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vaccinex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2498.89 and a Gross Margin at +81.22. Vaccinex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2486.67.

Vaccinex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.80% of VCNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCNX stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,081,801, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 732,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in VCNX stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in VCNX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaccinex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ:VCNX] by around 132,261 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 194,650 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,276,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,603,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCNX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 300 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 98,167 shares during the same period.