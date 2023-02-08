Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY] Revenue clocked in at $76.10 million, up 216.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Berkshire Grey Inc. [NASDAQ: BGRY] gained 20.13% on the last trading session, reaching $1.91 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics Announce Partnership Offering Industry-First, Cross-Platform Robotic Automation.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Innovative integrated solutions offer full scale automation with minimal fixed infrastructure, enabling customers to maximize throughput, scale effectively, and optimize labor efficiencies.

Berkshire Grey Inc. represents 234.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $475.95 million with the latest information. BGRY stock price has been found in the range of $1.66 to $2.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 605.66K shares, BGRY reached a trading volume of 33259235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGRY shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Berkshire Grey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Berkshire Grey Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BGRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkshire Grey Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for BGRY stock

Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.03. With this latest performance, BGRY shares gained by 128.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.47 for Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9123, while it was recorded at 1.4890 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6314 for the last 200 days.

Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -323.17 and a Gross Margin at -16.22. Berkshire Grey Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -301.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.66.

Berkshire Grey Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berkshire Grey Inc. go to 65.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY]

There are presently around $371 million, or 83.20% of BGRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGRY stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 65,567,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 56,567,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.05 million in BGRY stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $73.01 million in BGRY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkshire Grey Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Berkshire Grey Inc. [NASDAQ:BGRY] by around 3,382,835 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,887,450 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 187,751,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,021,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGRY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,099,277 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,252 shares during the same period.