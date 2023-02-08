Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $55

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Miromatrix and Baxter Announce Collaborative Research Agreement Aiming to Advance Care for Patients with Acute Liver Failure.

Combines Miromatrix’s expertise in bioengineered organs with Baxter’s leadership in critical care delivery and organ support therapies.

Includes intended Phase I clinical trial designed to generate key evidence to support additional therapeutic options for patients suffering from acute liver failure.

A sum of 5983681 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.45M shares. Baxter International Inc. shares reached a high of $45.825 and dropped to a low of $44.54 until finishing in the latest session at $45.61.

The one-year BAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.62. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $58.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 125.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.15, while it was recorded at 46.15 for the last single week of trading, and 59.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 3.29%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,331 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 58,992,617, which is approximately -4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,399,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.88 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 35,856,978 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 38,485,589 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 349,480,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,822,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,532,448 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 5,176,824 shares during the same period.