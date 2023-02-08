Barclays slashes price target on Tapestry Inc. [TPR] – find out why.

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.75%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Coach Foundation Partners With Pensole Lewis College To Provide Underrepresented Young Fashion Designers With Opportunities at Coach.

Tapestry, Inc.:

Pensole Lewis College (PLC), in partnership with the Coach Foundation, today announced the debut of the Coach Dream It Real x PLC Masterclass, a new, virtual six-week program for aspiring accessories and footwear designers that will remove socioeconomic barriers for traditionally underserved communities and communities of color by offering them a unique course of study within Coach’s New York City design studio. The masterclass is inspired by the Coach Foundation’s Dream It Real initiative and its mission to create opportunities and remove barriers for the next generation who have the courage to dream it real.

Over the last 12 months, TPR stock rose by 17.57%. The one-year Tapestry Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.2. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.96 billion, with 241.50 million shares outstanding and 240.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, TPR stock reached a trading volume of 4119341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $45.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 37 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.32, while it was recorded at 45.80 for the last single week of trading, and 34.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.85%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,279 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,624,265, which is approximately -3.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,732,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $666.36 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $664.48 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 20,427,409 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 19,301,746 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 187,540,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,269,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,471,117 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,111,568 shares during the same period.