Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Stock trading around $0.14 per share: What’s Next?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.65%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Ault Alliance Announces the Dividend of Shares of TurnOnGreen and Giga-tronics to Its Stockholders Will Proceed.

Company Receives Regulatory Clarity from NYSE American.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company formerly known as BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), announced today that after consultation with the NYSE American, the Company is proceeding with the previous announced spin-off of securities related to Imperalis Holdings, Inc. (at times referred to as TurnOnGreen) (“TurnOnGreen”) and Giga-tronics Incorporated (“GIGA”). The Company remains committed to issuing to its stockholders 140 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 140 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock and 7 million shares of GIGA common stock beneficially owned by Ault Alliance. The Company will announce the record dates and payment dates of the planned dividends as it moves through the processes of filing registration statements and obtaining final regulatory approvals.

Over the last 12 months, AULT stock dropped by -85.16%. The one-year Ault Alliance Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.27. The average equity rating for AULT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.96 million, with 356.76 million shares outstanding and 308.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, AULT stock reached a trading volume of 5502870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

AULT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, AULT shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1271, while it was recorded at 0.1384 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2354 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.27 and a Gross Margin at +54.47. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,549,628, which is approximately -11.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,978,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in AULT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 24.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 3,992,843 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,744,101 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,909,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,646,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,635 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 156,705 shares during the same period.