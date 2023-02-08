AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell -5.18% so far this year. What now?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] price surged by 1.21 percent to reach at $0.77. The company report on February 2, 2023 that TEZSPIRE® approved for self-administration in the US with a new pre-filled pen.

First and only respiratory biologic without phenotype or biomarker limitations that offers the choice of administration at home or in a doctor’s office.

AstraZeneca and Amgen’s TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) has been approved in the US for self-administration in a pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. TEZSPIRE is the only biologic approved for severe asthma with no phenotype (e.g. eosinophilic or allergic) or biomarker limitation within its approved label.1.

A sum of 4648459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.13M shares. AstraZeneca PLC shares reached a high of $64.395 and dropped to a low of $63.19 until finishing in the latest session at $64.29.

The one-year AZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.19. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $76.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 58.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.03, while it was recorded at 63.59 for the last single week of trading, and 64.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 16.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,078 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.93 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 38,160,222 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 39,556,746 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 436,794,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,511,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,734,448 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,575,511 shares during the same period.