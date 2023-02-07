why Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.93

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $12.23 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.095, while the highest price level was $12.60. The company report on January 31, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR APPOINTS CAROLYN EVERSON AND PATRICK WHITESELL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Long-standing Director Harvey Sanders to Retire March 31st.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced the appointment of Carolyn Everson and Patrick Whitesell as members of its Board of Directors effective Feb. 1, 2023. In addition, longtime member Harvey Sanders will retire from Under Armour’s Board on March 31, 2023. As previously announced, Stephanie Linnartz will join the company as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of its Board of Directors, effective February 27, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.37 percent and weekly performance of 0.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 10057369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.66 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 3.07%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,864 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,901,026, which is approximately 3.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,347,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.94 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $113.56 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 29.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 33,004,060 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 38,915,888 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 80,522,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,442,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,880,326 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 12,616,602 shares during the same period.