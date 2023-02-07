why Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.67

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] gained 1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $1.04 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2023 that Scilex Holding Company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Announces Record and Meeting Dates for its first Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. represents 471.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $490.73 million with the latest information. SRNE stock price has been found in the range of $1.00 to $1.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.43M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 6224140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SRNE shares from 24 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for SRNE stock

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, SRNE shares gained by 118.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0606, while it was recorded at 0.9997 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6764 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -695.68 and a Gross Margin at +67.54. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -809.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $169 million, or 35.40% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 40,669,276, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,179,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.55 million in SRNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.42 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 7.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 17,136,578 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,209,224 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 139,130,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,475,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,162 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,622,163 shares during the same period.