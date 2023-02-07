why QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.31

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] closed the trading session at $135.02 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $128.57, while the highest price level was $138.40. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company’s financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter results which will be broadcast live on February 2, 2023, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13735295.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.81 percent and weekly performance of 1.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 13172875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $152.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 21.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.77, while it was recorded at 134.83 for the last single week of trading, and 128.73 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.24%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108,281 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,549,542, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,719,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.17 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.42 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,107 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 36,243,314 shares. Additionally, 1,076 investors decreased positions by around 38,077,767 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 727,639,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,960,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,458,420 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 3,532,960 shares during the same period.