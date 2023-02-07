why KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.30

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] price plunged by -3.65 percent to reach at -$0.69. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Beike Reports Sequential Increase in Quarterly Revenue Despite Industry Headwinds.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline housing platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, policymakers maintained relatively easy credit conditions, and local governments continued to introduce city-specific measures to better satisfy demand for housing and home upgrades. However, recovery efforts in China’s housing market was affected due to a number of reasons, such as heatwaves, a slowdown in sales promotion efforts by developers and a lack of progress in unfinished home projects.

A sum of 9788112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.02M shares. KE Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.26 and dropped to a low of $17.41 until finishing in the latest session at $18.24.

The one-year BEKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.21. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $17 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.70 to $20.80, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 18.78 for the last single week of trading, and 15.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,788 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,275,824, which is approximately 61.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,939,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.34 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $453.42 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 10.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 91,323,955 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 54,936,806 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 335,513,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,773,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,783,524 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,971,113 shares during the same period.