why Hecla Mining Company [HL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.36

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.85 at the close of the session, down -1.52%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Hecla 2022 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it plans to issue a news release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operations and financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Hecla Mining Company stock is now 5.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HL Stock saw the intraday high of $5.92 and lowest of $5.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.66, which means current price is +5.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 7287702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,926 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,765,176, which is approximately 2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 50,930,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.95 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $245.52 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 21,339,174 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 28,435,901 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 279,535,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,310,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052,912 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,373,461 shares during the same period.