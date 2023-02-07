why GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.75

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WGS] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.53 during the day while it closed the day at $0.46. The company report on January 31, 2023 that GeneDx Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering.

GeneDx intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings primarily for general corporate purposes, including additions to working capital, repayment or redemption of existing indebtedness, and strategic investment opportunities.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. stock has also gained 14.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WGS stock has declined by -48.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.96% and gained 73.81% year-on date.

The market cap for WGS stock reached $359.21 million, with 380.76 million shares outstanding and 198.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, WGS reached a trading volume of 4997642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGS shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeneDx Holdings Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.14. With this latest performance, WGS shares gained by 87.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3530, while it was recorded at 0.4366 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1620 for the last 200 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.66 and a Gross Margin at -11.46. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.17.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76 million, or 41.10% of WGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 27,656,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 16,973,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.79 million in WGS stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $7.54 million in WGS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WGS] by around 6,538,156 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 10,063,622 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 149,751,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,353,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 234,276 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 839,447 shares during the same period.