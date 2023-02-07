why Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.41

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] jumped around 0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.66 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Can Cloud Technology Help Us Get to Net Zero?.

Baker Hughes Company stock is now 7.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKR Stock saw the intraday high of $31.74 and lowest of $31.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.78, which means current price is +15.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 5685181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $36.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.70, while it was recorded at 31.63 for the last single week of trading, and 28.50 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +20.80. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $31,199 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 124,023,259, which is approximately 13.256% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,365,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.58 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -5.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 84,669,634 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 86,413,168 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 814,352,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,435,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,594,119 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,742,640 shares during the same period.