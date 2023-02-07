Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Revenue clocked in at $10.18 billion, up 10.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $34.25 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.70, while the highest price level was $34.62. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Supplemental Dividend on Common Shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Returning $0.90 per share supplemental dividend, resulting in $1.62 per share of total dividends based on 2022 results.

Delivering total cash return to shareholders of $1.75 billion, or 75 percent of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution, based on 2022 results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.48 percent and weekly performance of 1.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, WY reached to a volume of 5842190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.10, while it was recorded at 34.93 for the last single week of trading, and 33.83 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.24 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,664 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,057,029, which is approximately -0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,957,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.37 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 10.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,607,885 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 30,305,924 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 536,421,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 603,335,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,830,167 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,466 shares during the same period.