Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.58 during the day while it closed the day at $22.99. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Annaly scored at or above the global threshold established by Bloomberg, reflecting substantial disclosure and best-in-class policies. This year, Annaly received improved excellence scores in the areas of inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and leadership & talent pipeline, where our score increased 66% year-over-year for that pillar as a testament to our focus on achieving gender diversity across all levels of our Company. This is demonstrated by 60% of the most recent additions to our Operating Committee and nearly 40% of Annaly’s new hires in 2022 identifying as women as well as the nearly identical promotion rate for women and men in 2022. To learn more about Annaly’s gender inclusion efforts and overall ESG strategy, please read our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock has also gained 0.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has inclined by 30.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.25% and gained 9.06% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $10.92 billion, with 467.87 million shares outstanding and 466.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 5566320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $22.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.75 to $7.25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.15, while it was recorded at 23.67 for the last single week of trading, and 23.25 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,706 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,392,316, which is approximately 62.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,065,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $944.1 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $333.06 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 69,899,604 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 12,609,662 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 165,692,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,201,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,066,928 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 5,889,333 shares during the same period.