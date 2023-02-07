Wall Street Analyst Initiated EQT Corporation [EQT]. What else is Wall St. saying

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.09% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.75%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that EQT Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Thursday, February 16, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the fourth quarter and year-end 2022. Additionally, EQT will provide an update on its 2023 financial and operational guidance, as well as year-end 2022 reserves. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

Over the last 12 months, EQT stock rose by 40.42%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.72. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.21 billion, with 369.99 million shares outstanding and 365.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 9591748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $50.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EQT stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EQT shares from 60 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.58, while it was recorded at 31.48 for the last single week of trading, and 40.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,842 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,624,743, which is approximately -25.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,038,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $709.2 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 78.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 58,600,147 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 52,374,510 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 250,682,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,657,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,637,037 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,851,750 shares during the same period.