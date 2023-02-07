Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.71%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Tyson Foods Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company delivers record high first quarter sales performance.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, today reported the following results:.

Over the last 12 months, TSN stock dropped by -32.37%. The one-year Tyson Foods Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.56. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.34 billion, with 357.00 million shares outstanding and 283.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, TSN stock reached a trading volume of 12362791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $73 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 151.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.22, while it was recorded at 64.22 for the last single week of trading, and 75.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,727 million, or 86.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,952,675, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,702,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $882.97 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 15,932,900 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 16,923,478 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 208,258,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,115,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,082,573 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,221,266 shares during the same period.