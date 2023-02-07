Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sonos Inc. [SONO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] closed the trading session at $18.05 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.92, while the highest price level was $18.66. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Sonos Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 the company will report financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.80 percent and weekly performance of -2.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, SONO reached to a volume of 5217252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonos Inc. [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $43 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SONO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

SONO stock trade performance evaluation

Sonos Inc. [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, SONO shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.77, while it was recorded at 18.70 for the last single week of trading, and 18.21 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.79.

Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sonos Inc. [SONO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc. go to 10.00%.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,961 million, or 89.40% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,568,040, which is approximately -7.866% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,732,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.87 million in SONO stocks shares; and COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $129.78 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly 32.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 15,348,584 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 22,053,727 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 71,241,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,643,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135,459 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 8,915,543 shares during the same period.