Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Stock trading around $36.28 per share: What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] loss -2.18% or -0.81 points to close at $36.28 with a heavy trading volume of 6279874 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 0.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on Feb. 16, 2023.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 361 straight quarters (more than 90 years) and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

It opened the trading session at $37.00, the shares rose to $37.00 and dropped to $36.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBA points out that the company has recorded -6.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 6279874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $41.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $43 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.35, while it was recorded at 37.02 for the last single week of trading, and 38.51 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $17,853 million, or 59.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,574,698, which is approximately 1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,812,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

593 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 32,194,380 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 32,737,755 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 427,148,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 492,080,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,329,727 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 8,015,950 shares during the same period.