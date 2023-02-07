Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] Revenue clocked in at $10.00 million, up 27.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] gained 5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2023 that VERB Begins Implementation of Comprehensive Plan to Combat Illegal Naked Short Selling of Its Shares.

The Company Has Engaged ShareIntel Among Other Experts – Investigation Underway.

Verb Technology Company Inc. represents 102.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.58 million with the latest information. VERB stock price has been found in the range of $0.2012 to $0.2149.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 10568360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 26.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1664, while it was recorded at 0.1998 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3994 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.50% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,073,308, which is approximately 0.207% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,229,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 16.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,082,212 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 619,882 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,431,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,133,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 573,647 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 450,960 shares during the same period.