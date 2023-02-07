V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain 3.80% so far this year. What now?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price plunged by -6.40 percent to reach at -$1.96. The company report on January 30, 2023 that VF CORPORATION OPENS NEW DESIGN COLLECTIVE AND REGIONAL OFFICE IN TOKYO.

New design hub in Harajuku district will drive innovative product design and support expanded business growth across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the launch of the Tokyo Design Collective (TDC) and new regional office in Tokyo’s Harajuku district, internationally recognized as a center of Japanese youth culture and fashion.

A sum of 10260246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.18M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $30.14 and dropped to a low of $28.49 until finishing in the latest session at $28.66.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.24. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $29.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.46, while it was recorded at 30.60 for the last single week of trading, and 38.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 0.75%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,890 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,449,657, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,829,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $956.36 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 26,788,948 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 24,828,190 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 328,352,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,969,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,857,859 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 9,072,737 shares during the same period.